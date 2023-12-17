Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 46,893 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHIFree Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,893 shares during the quarter. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 1.88% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.64. 120,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,207. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $46.20. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $48.08.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

