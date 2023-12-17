Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 6,110 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,396 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.07% of Dorchester Minerals worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 59.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 45.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

In other news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 8,013 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.12 per share, with a total value of $225,325.56. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 57,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,101.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 8,013 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.12 per share, with a total value of $225,325.56. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 57,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,101.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 4,453 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $124,817.59. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,556.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMLP traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $31.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,618. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.18. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.59 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 69.48%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.55%.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

