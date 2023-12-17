Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on T. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.52. 65,906,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,735,441. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

