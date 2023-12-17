Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.09% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $140,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,143. The firm has a market cap of $855.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $75.74 and a 1 year high of $96.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.35.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.