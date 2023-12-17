Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,528 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 401.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 390,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 312,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 126.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 102,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 56,983 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at $179,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 22,926,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,787,000 after buying an additional 1,901,238 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 50.5% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 16,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.29. 38,743,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,902,627. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

