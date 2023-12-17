Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 2,873 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,651. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average of $111.64. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

