Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 3,404 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.28% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,500.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 654,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,527,000 after purchasing an additional 613,227 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,199,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 353.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,202 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 114,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 72,118 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 71,277 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XMVM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,996. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.13.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

