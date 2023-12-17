Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 530 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Loews were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 2.8% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Loews by 24.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 428,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,423,000 after purchasing an additional 83,960 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Loews in the second quarter worth about $104,870,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 89.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on L shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 15,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at $942,939,226.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker purchased 15,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:L traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.00. 3,219,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,465. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.14. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

See Also

