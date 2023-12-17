Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 96 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock traded down $11.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $468.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,222,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $521.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $464.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.75.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.53 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.