Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Takes Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000. TotalEnergies comprises about 0.6% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464,865 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 44,324.8% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,038,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,370 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,344 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,612 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TTE traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $66.93. 2,597,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.98. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $69.51.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.8092 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 29.34%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

