Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.07% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,047,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

Shares of ONEY stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $100.63. The stock had a trading volume of 20,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $86.09 and a 1 year high of $102.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.13.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

