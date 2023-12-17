AT&T (NYSE:T) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.68.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in AT&T by 102,614.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after acquiring an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 185.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 130.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

