Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR) Short Interest Update

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

AFAR stock remained flat at $10.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $11.64.

About Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring technology companies with Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital ledger, e-gaming, and other new financial technology and services application in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

