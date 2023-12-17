Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.30

Shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.30 and traded as high as C$9.82. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$9.47, with a volume of 14,694 shares trading hands.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$688.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.29.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.23). Aura Minerals had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of C$148.43 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.5978836 earnings per share for the current year.

Aura Minerals Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.02, for a total transaction of C$45,100.00. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its producing assets are the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the EPP/Apoena gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine in Mexico. The company also holds interests in five other projects that are at various stages of development in Brazil and Colombia.

