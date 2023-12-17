Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Boosts Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Applied Industrial Technologies makes up about 1.3% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,498,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,498,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $172.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.94 and a 12 month high of $175.20.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.