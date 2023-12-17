Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 87.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,732 shares during the period. Sempra comprises 6.1% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Sempra were worth $9,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Sempra by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 62,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

Sempra Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE SRE opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.90. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $81.82.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.97%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.