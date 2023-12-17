Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Has $5.68 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises approximately 3.5% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $131.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.32. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.71%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

