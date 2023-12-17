Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Has $9.01 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,142 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 5.6% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,313.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after acquiring an additional 405,301 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,883,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $34.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMB. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

