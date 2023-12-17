Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. EMCOR Group comprises 1.1% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $216.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.67. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.89 and a fifty-two week high of $227.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

