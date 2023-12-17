Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Purchases 20,020 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up approximately 1.7% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 106.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 72,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Vertiv Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VRT stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average is $34.54.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.62%.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.