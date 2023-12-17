Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 251,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,000. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 2.5% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 233,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

