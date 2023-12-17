Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners makes up approximately 1.1% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 196.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 2.0 %

PNFP stock opened at $87.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $90.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $408.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,729,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,729,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

