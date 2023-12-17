Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Sells 16,000 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after buying an additional 19,885,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after buying an additional 7,158,943 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4,851.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,363,000 after buying an additional 5,838,569 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,503 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $52.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,429,917 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

