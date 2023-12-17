AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Shares Up 9%

AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.66 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.38 ($0.07). 138,246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 171,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.94 ($0.06).

AUTO1 Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.44.

AUTO1 Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AUTO1 Group SE operates a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to professional car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AUTO1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUTO1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.