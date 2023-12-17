Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,718 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,139 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,157. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $242.29 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $243.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

