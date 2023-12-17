Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Cut by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 3.0% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Barclays dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.8 %

ADP opened at $234.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.30. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.