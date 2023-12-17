Automax Motors (LON:MTMY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.50

Automax Motors Ltd. (LON:MTMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Automax Motors shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 268,234 shares trading hands.
Automax Motors Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £4.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.50.
Automax Motors Company Profile
Automax Motors Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in offering domain monetization and mobile digital advertising services to advertisers, advertising agencies, app developers, and domain owners. The company was formerly known as Matomy Media Group Ltd and changed its name to Automax Motors Ltd.
