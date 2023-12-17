Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,420 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 6.4% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $6.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.30. 9,110,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,653,999. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $318.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a PE ratio of 174.60, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.44.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,572,052.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,543,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Westpark Capital began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

