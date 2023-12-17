AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Short Interest Update

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the November 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 752,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Colliers Securities raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.19.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AvalonBay Communities

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB opened at $187.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.46%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.