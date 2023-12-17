AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,219.00

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,219 ($40.41) and traded as high as GBX 3,219 ($40.41). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 3,219 ($40.41), with a volume of 0 shares.
AVEVA Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of £9.72 billion and a PE ratio of -154.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,219 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,219.
About AVEVA Group
AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.
