Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Update

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 775,600 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the November 15th total of 927,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,878.0 days.
Avolta Stock Performance
DFRYF stock remained flat at $36.21 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $41.67. Avolta has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $50.87.
About Avolta
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avolta
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Avolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.