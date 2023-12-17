Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Update

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 775,600 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the November 15th total of 927,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,878.0 days.

Avolta Stock Performance

DFRYF stock remained flat at $36.21 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $41.67. Avolta has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $50.87.

Get Avolta alerts:

About Avolta

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, Autogrill, Hellenic Duty Free, HMSHost, and World Duty Free brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Avolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.