Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the November 15th total of 249,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 238,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

NYSE BCSF opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $16.80.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 47.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,760.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 575,439 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,296,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,090,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,753,000 after buying an additional 279,708 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 218,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 111,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

