BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.72

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $90.72 and traded as high as $96.98. BancFirst shares last traded at $94.48, with a volume of 304,777 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BancFirst in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

BancFirst Trading Down 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BancFirst

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,978,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,050,000 after acquiring an additional 115,715 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,233,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,615,000 after purchasing an additional 47,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,675,000 after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,405 shares during the period. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

