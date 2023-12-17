Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Monday, February 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.002567.
Banco Bradesco Stock Down 3.2 %
BBDO opened at $3.00 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.13.
Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.06%.
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
