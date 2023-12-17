Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Monday, February 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.002567.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 3.2 %

BBDO opened at $3.00 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

About Banco Bradesco

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 154,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 31,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 38,660 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.