Bank of America Lowers Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $27.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

WES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.08.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $30.20.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $776.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.38 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 35.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 2.8% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

