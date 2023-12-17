Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.10

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and traded as high as $1.32. Barnes & Noble Education shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 404,005 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BNED shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 489.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 241.4% during the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,808 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

