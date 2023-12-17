Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Shares Up 81.8%

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 81.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.59. 1,051,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,519% from the average session volume of 22,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BATL. TheStreet downgraded Battalion Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Battalion Oil from $24.00 to $18.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

The company has a market cap of $157.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.11 million for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative return on equity of 20.89% and a negative net margin of 17.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Battalion Oil by 48.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 910,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,918,000 after purchasing an additional 296,132 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP increased its holdings in Battalion Oil by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 361,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Battalion Oil by 8.0% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Battalion Oil by 28.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Battalion Oil in the second quarter valued at about $491,000.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020.

