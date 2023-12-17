Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

Baxter International Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 28.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAX opened at $38.70 on Friday. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $53.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

