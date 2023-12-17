Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Short Interest Down 8.0% in November

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,510,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the November 15th total of 10,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. StockNews.com lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Baxter International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $53.12.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.75%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

