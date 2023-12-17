Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.18. Bear Creek Mining shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 312,504 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bear Creek Mining from C$1.10 to C$0.85 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.
Bear Creek Mining Price Performance
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bear Creek Mining
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.