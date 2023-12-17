Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.18. Bear Creek Mining shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 312,504 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bear Creek Mining from C$1.10 to C$0.85 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.81, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of C$35.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.51, a P/E/G ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.07.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

