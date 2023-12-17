Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Buys 50 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Align Technology by 140.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.60.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $255.01 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.34 and its 200 day moving average is $297.87. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

