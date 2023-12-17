Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 2.10. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

