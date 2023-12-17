Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for 2.3% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Humana by 102,197.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,722,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,564,703,000 after purchasing an additional 486,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Humana by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,621,731,000 after purchasing an additional 143,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after buying an additional 366,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.61.

Humana Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $461.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.13. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The company has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

