Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 118,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth $12,353,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $18,104,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $15,065,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $24,645,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 1,019.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 878,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,647,000 after buying an additional 800,316 shares during the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.3 %

KVUE opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

