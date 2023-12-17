Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,188 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. First Solar makes up approximately 2.0% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1.5% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,021 shares of company stock worth $1,404,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $168.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.47. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Mizuho started coverage on First Solar in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.96.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

