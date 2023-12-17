Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,915 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total value of $3,854,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,606,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,200,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total transaction of $3,854,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,606,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,200,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock worth $197,647,060. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.7 %

CRM stock opened at $261.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.89. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $263.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $253.23 billion, a PE ratio of 99.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

