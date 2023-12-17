Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.39

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and traded as high as $3.43. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 15,219 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma to $6.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BNTC

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter worth $45,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 292,929 shares in the last quarter.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.