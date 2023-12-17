B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Bought by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of B&G Foods worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in B&G Foods by 46.6% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 128,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in B&G Foods by 6.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in B&G Foods by 49.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 88,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 48.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 220,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in B&G Foods by 14.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $10.84 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.28 million, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.57.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $502.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.17.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

