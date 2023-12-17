BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the November 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of BGSF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BGSF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BGSF Trading Down 0.5 %

BGSF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.65. 33,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. BGSF had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $83.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BGSF will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

BGSF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is -66.67%.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

