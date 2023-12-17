BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,447 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. BHP Group comprises about 2.1% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 296.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHP. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,950.00.

BHP opened at $65.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average is $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

